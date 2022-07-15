Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 72,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,678. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

