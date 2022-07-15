Family CFO Inc Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 189,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

