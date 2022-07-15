Family CFO Inc Has $11.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family CFO Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 11.2% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.72. 154,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

