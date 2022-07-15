F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 2,457,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in F.N.B. by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.