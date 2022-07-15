Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 7.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,131,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

