Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

