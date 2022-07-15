Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,820,000 shares, an increase of 744.5% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 51.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Evofem Biosciences

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences Trading Down 16.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 600,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,974,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading

