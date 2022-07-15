EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. EVI Industries shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 22,286 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.