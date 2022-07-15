EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. EVERTEC accounts for 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of EVERTEC worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,979. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

