Evercore ISI Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 109,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

