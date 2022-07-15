Evercore ISI Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

