Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $379.30. 583,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

