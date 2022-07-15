EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVEX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. EVE has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.84.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

