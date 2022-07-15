EUNO Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00271472 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,594,134,766 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.