Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.10% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $709.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

