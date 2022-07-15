Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 753.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 316,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

