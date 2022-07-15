Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $46,746.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

