EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.69. 94,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESLOY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($173.00) to €167.00 ($167.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

