ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.47.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

