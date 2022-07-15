Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 32.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insider Activity

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 14,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,883. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

