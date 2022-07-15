Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.43 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.86.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

