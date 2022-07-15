Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Equitable stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $44,231,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

