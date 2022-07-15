EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 14,877,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 20,854,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £41.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

In other news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden bought 2,083,182 shares of EQTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,831.82 ($24,776.19).

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

