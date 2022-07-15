Enzyme Price Down 3.4% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $51.01 million and $8.69 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $24.37 or 0.00116412 BTC on major exchanges.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,977 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,232 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

