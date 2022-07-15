Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $196.92

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $196.92, but opened at $190.80. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $178.79, with a volume of 65,868 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.87.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 157.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

