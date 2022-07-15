Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $453.49 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $453.49 million and $67.41 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

