ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Cut to €18.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.30) to €15.40 ($15.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($14.90) to €15.70 ($15.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 55,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,901. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 49.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

