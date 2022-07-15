ENI (ENI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

7/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($17.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.70 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($18.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.00 ($18.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.50 ($17.50) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/8/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($14.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($14.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($17.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.63 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.15. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €9.38 ($9.38) and a one year high of €14.80 ($14.80).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

