Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 12,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

