Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 637,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

