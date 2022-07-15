Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.66 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

