Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.86 on Monday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

