Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

TSE EFX opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market cap of C$457.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -36.89%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.