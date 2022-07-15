Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1544937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

ENLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

