Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 15,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

