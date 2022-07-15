Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 220,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

