Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Carroll Investors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 35,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in PayPal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.49. 497,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

