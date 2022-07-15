Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,585. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

