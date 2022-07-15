Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 306,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,107. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

