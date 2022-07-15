Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 86,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

