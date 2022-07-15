ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Cut to €17.80

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from €18.20 ($18.20) to €17.80 ($17.80) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $9.28 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

