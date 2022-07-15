Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.21. 23,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52. The company has a market cap of $313.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

