Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ESI stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

