Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. Electromed shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 11,127 shares.

ELMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electromed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

