Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 50,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 76,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Electra Battery Materials in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47.

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

