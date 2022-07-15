Edward Jones Upgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.