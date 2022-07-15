Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.75. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 3,838 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

