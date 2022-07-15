Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $529,520.17

Eden (EDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Eden has a market cap of $529,520.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

