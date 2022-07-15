Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $154.87. 21,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,602. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

