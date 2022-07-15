Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.41.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.